Shooters Roundup cancellation

A new casualty of the coronavirus is the annual Shooters Roundup event scheduled for Aug. 22-23 at Ahlman’s in Morristown. In its 68 years of running, this is the first cancellation. Event organizer, Larry Ahlman said, “I thought we had all the bases covered for mask requirements, social distancing, etc., but the Governor added another mandate that prohibits outdoor events of more than 250 people. Drawing from a five-state area with attendance in the thousands, we could not comply and canceling the event was our only option.” To partially offset the cancellation, Ahlman's are hosting a one day sale on Aug. 22 that will include several tent displays, food vendors, music and more. (Photo courtesy of Larry Ahlman) 
