The American Legion Auxiliary turns 100 on Nov. 10. The milestone celebration comes less than nine months after the American Legion celebrated its centennial in March.
The American Legion was founded after the end of WW I in Paris, France. In September 1919, the United States Congress chartered the American Legion. Several women’s organizations wanted to become the official affiliate of the Legion. Instead of associating with an existing organization, the Legion decided to create a new organization with the women most closely associated with the men of the Legion, the wives, mothers, daughters and sisters. The “Women’s Auxiliary of The American Legion” was founded at the American Legion’s first convention on November 10, 1919 held in Minneapolis, MN.
The First National Convention of the American Legion Auxiliary was held in Kansas City Nov. 1-2, 1921 with 300 women representing 42 states. Dr. Helen Hughes Hielscher, Mankato, MN, was elected Temporary Chairman. She had a big role in establishing what later became the U. S. Department of Veterans Affairs. At this convention the National Constitution was adopted, National Officers were elected, and the name of the organization changed to “The American Legion Auxiliary.” The poppy was adopted as its official flower.
Since their establishments a century ago, the goals of both organizations have been to help veterans, the military and their families. Today, The American Legion has more than 2 million members and the American Legion Auxiliary (ALA) has three-quarters of a million members who spend millions of volunteer hours serving their mission every year. Last year the American Legion Auxiliary’s nearly 10,500 units worldwide gave 4 million volunteer hours in serving veterans and the military, 7.1 million total volunteer hours and had an impact of over $1 billion through services to service members, veterans and their families, and our communities.
Also, in 2018, over 4,000 scholarships were awarded; $18 million was raised and spent on the ALA Girls State program; over $82 million was raised/spent to benefit children; and 5.5 million poppies were distributed with nearly $4.4 million raised for veteran programs. Over 3 million veterans were assisted, 356,000 military families were served, and $189 million was spent on community service projects alone.
The American Legion Auxiliary’s 100th anniversary is a time to celebrate the achievements of the last century, but also look ahead to the next century. A new generation of veterans and their families will depend on the American Legion Auxiliary. Our membership makes a difference.