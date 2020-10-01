Faribault’s American Legion Auxiliary Unit #43 Past Presidents Parley is offering a $500 Nursing Scholarship.
The online application can be found at mnlegionpost43.org. The link is under Post 43 Scholarships, Unit #43 Nursing Scholarship. The submission deadline is Oct. 20, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. for the application and supporting documents.
Email a copy of your acceptance notice for the school of nursing you will be attending or a copy of your most recently paid bill for the school of nursing you are presently attending.
Also, please email a copy of your most recent transcript. Email address to submit to: kadras1217@gmail.com. Failure to include acceptance notice or paid bill and transcript will disqualify your application.