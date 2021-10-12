Little Theatre of Owatonna will join thousands of theatrical organizations around the globe by producing their own local production of Music Theatre International’s "All Together Now!: A Global Event Celebrating Local Theatre."
Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International created this revue for theaters across the globe to use as a local fundraising event performed over the same weekend of Nov. 12. Currently over 5,300 performances are scheduled to take place! Little Theatre of Owatonna’s performances are scheduled for Friday Nov. 12 at 7:30p.m. and Sunday Nov. 14 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Owatonna. All proceeds will benefit the Raise the Curtain Campaign geared towards essential safety updates to the lighting and rigging systems.
All Together Now! features songs from MTI’s beloved catalogue of musicals including "Rent," "Into the Woods," "Disney’s Beauty and the Beast," "Fiddler on the Roof," "Throughly Modern Millie," "Annie" and many more!
MTI’s President and CEO Drew Cohen stated, “MTI’s All Together Now!" is about bringing people back to the theatre, whether as audience members or cast, crew and musicians. The revue features songs from the world’s most iconic musicals, so there is definitely something for everyone to enjoy. Our goal with this worldwide event is for organizations to provide hope, inspiration and excitement to their communities through the transformative power of musical theatre.
“We are incredibly excited to celebrate the return of live theatre with performances of MTI’s "All Together Now!,” stated Victoria Bartkowiak, Executive Secretary of LTO. “The past year has been a challenging time for everyone, particularly arts organizations. We look forward to welcoming our patrons back with this truly wonderful revue.”
Tickets can be purchased for $20 online at littletheatreofowatonna.org/buy-tickets.