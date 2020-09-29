In trying to make things more consistent, Faribault's Parks and Recreation Department has made additional changes to open skate programming.
Saturdays will be split in two sessions, as well as Sunday's two sessions. The price will be lowered to $3 per session. Skaters should preregister for a session starting the Monday of the weekend they choose to skate. Drop-ins are welcome, but if there are no open space, they will not be able to skate. Parks and Rec officials recommend skaters book ahead of time to avoid coming out and not being able to skate.
Saturday sessions are from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m. or 2:15-3:30 p.m. and Sunday sessions are from 6 to 7 p.m. or 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Skaters will check-in upon arrival (no sooner than 15 minutes prior skate time) and will have to leave immediately after their session ends. Parents are urged to pick their children up in a timely manner so that they are not outside in the elements.
To book a skate time or for more information, call 507-334-2064.