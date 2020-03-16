The Rice County 4-H blood drive scheduled for March 17 has been canceled, due to the University of Extension canceling, postponing or moving events online beginning March 16-31. This includes face-to-face meetings, courses and events.
The Rice County 4-H blood drive scheduled for March 17 has been canceled, due to the University of Extension canceling, postponing or moving events online beginning March 16-31. This includes face-to-face meetings, courses and events.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.