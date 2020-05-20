Three Faribault High School students recently received honors from the Minnesota Music Educators Association. Junior Kylie Petricka was named all-state in orchestra, while sophomore Henry Schonebaum and freshman Abbe Brien were each named alternates.
“This is great news and demonstrates the talents here in our community,” said orchestra teacher Michael Sloane, who noted that the MMEA’s all-state program is considered one of the top programs in the nation.
Students in high school choir, bands and orchestras auditioned for all-state spots in March. Judges listened to the students, evaluating them on their overall musicianship and technique. In mid-April, the MMEA All-State committee chose the final rosters considering scores and MMEA’s placement policies. 565 students are selected for the seven all-state groups.
Petricka has been playing the upright bass since sixth grade. She said she was shocked and extremely happy to learn she had been named all-state.
“I honestly hadn’t expected to make it. Sometimes I still can’t believe I’m going to have my picture on the wall at the high school next to so many other talented people and I get the opportunity to work with some of the best musicians and conductors in the state next year,” Petricka said. “I know I couldn’t have done it without the support, help, and encouragement from Mr. Sloane, my parents, and my friends.”
Students typically attend camp in August where they meet their guest conductor and attend long hours of rehearsals and sectionals. Although the major focus during the summer camp is developing advanced technique and making music, a full schedule of recreation and social activities gives the students an opportunity to relax and develop new friendships. The camp has been moved to February of 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The all-state musicians will meet again to perform at Orchestra Hall as part of the MMEA Midwinter Clinic.