The Cannon River Joint Powers Board (CRJPB) will host its quarterly board meeting virtually due to the spread of the COVID-19 virus at 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 7.
Join from bit.ly/CRJPBmeeting or dial-in phone at 1-312-626-6799. Use the meeting ID: 937 4977 0931 and passcode: 752999. Meeting agenda and materials can be found at riceswcd.org.
The CRJPB formed in June of 2020 with the goal of implementing the Cannon River Watershed Comprehensive Management Plan and improving local water quality. Learn more about the plan, online at riceswcd.org/cannon-river-joint-powers-board.