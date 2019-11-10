The St. Olaf Orchestra and conductor Steven Amundson share a family concert at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at St. Olaf College in Boe Memorial Chapel. Admission is free, and families and children of all ages are encouraged to attend.
A treat for the young and the young-at-heart, nationally-known storyteller Kevin Kling joins the orchestra as narrator of his newest story, "The Twelve Dancing Princesses." Kling is best known for his popular commentaries on NPR’s All Things Considered, and sharing his stories around the country.
“This incredibly inventive piece composed by Twin Cities musician Victor Zupanc combines Kling’s text with music that will entertain families through a vast array of styles, including jazz, rock, tango, roaring 20's dance music, and more,” said Amundson.
The concert will also feature a guest appearance and music by local duo, Louis and Dan & the Invisible Band. Selections include two of their biggest hits “Underwear Spaghetti” and “I Love to Sing” with a new orchestration written by St. Olaf junior David Kriete.
In addition to these guest collaborations, families can look forward to hearing popular pieces including Rossini’s William Tell Overture, music from the hit Disney film "Frozen," and the classic “Star Wars (Main Title)” theme conducted by a special guest from a galaxy far, far away.
Members of the St. Olaf Orchestra will stir the imagination of kids in attendance with more than just their music. At 3 p.m. — 30 minutes before the concert — members of the orchestra host an Instrument Petting Zoo in front of the stage. Kids can get a close-up view of the instruments of the orchestra, learn fun facts about them, and hear their unique sounds.
During the concert, young audience members (ages 6-12) will have a chance to show their conducting moves and one lucky student will be selected to take the podium to conduct a short piece with the orchestra.