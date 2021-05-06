Treasures of the Church will host teachings and expositions of sacred relics at 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 10 at Divine Mercy Catholic Church, 139 Mercy Drive in Faribault, and 6 p.m. Saturday, May 15 at The Church of St. Dominic at 104 Linden St. N. in Northfield.
Rev. Carlos Martins, pastor of the Companions of the Cross, will provide an extraordinary Vatican collection of over 150 relics, some as old as 2,000 years. Among the treasures will be relics of St. Dominic, St. Joseph, St. Maria Goretti, St. Therese of Lisieux (the “Little Flower”), St. Francis of Assisi, St. Anthony of Padua, St. Thomas Aquinas, and St. Faustina Kowalska.
Those interested are encouraged to bring articles of devotion (such as rosaries, holy cards, etc.) and pictures of ill friends/family members, and will be able to touch to the reliquaries as a means of intercession.
See TreasuresOfTheChurch.com for other exposition times and locations or to learn more. Admission is free.