The 13th Annual Cannon River Watershed-Wide CleanUP is just around the corner. It takes place from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 18, in Northfield, Cannon Falls, Faribault, Medford, Owatonna, Waterville, Shields Lake and other locations.
Clean River Partners is also looking for a few more site seaders to host events in area communities. Contact Kevin Strauss at kevin@cleanriverpartners.org for more details.
To sign up, visit cleanriverpartners.org/cleanup.
Help 'Make Clean Water Happen'
Looking for an easy way to help "Make Clean Water Happen" in your community? Clean River Partners needs help on clean water education and outreach projects in Northfield and Faribault. Contact Kevin Strauss at kevin@cleanriverpartners.org for more information or to sign up.
Education Booth: Steele County Fair
CRP needs 15 volunteers to staff our clean water education booth at the Steele County Fair Aug. 18-22 at 1525 South Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Clean River Partners staff will set up the booth and provide volunteers with education materials and a list of "frequently asked questions" and answers. Volunteers will be at an indoor booth in the Conservation Building at the fairgrounds. Sign up at bit.ly/3gl1Euj.
DJJD beer pouring fundraiser
Clean River Partners will be pouring beer as a fundraiser at the Defeat of Jesse James Days from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11. Volunteers will need to attend a training. Trainings take place on:
Aug 10 4:30-6 p.m. – TBD
Aug 12, 7:30-9 p.m. – Northfield Police Department training room
Aug. 16, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Online via Zoom
For more information and to volunteer, contact Thomas Bryant at thomas@cleanriverpartners.org.