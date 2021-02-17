The following area students earned honors at Riverland Community College for the 2020 fall semester:
Faribault
President's list — Jorge Baez, Ethan Cap
Dean's list — Sarah David, Timothy Demarest, Amber DuLac, Connor Midland, Ashley Perez, Kassandra Rocha, Mitchell Schuenke and William Swenson
Morristown
Dean's list — Sarah Johnson
To be eligible for the president's list students must have completed 12 credits per semester with letter grades and have earned a GPA of 4.00 on a 4.00 scale. For the dean's list, students must have completed 12 credits per semester with letter grades and have earned a GPA of 3.25 to 3.99 on a 4.00 scale.