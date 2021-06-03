May 23
Officer issued a notice of ordinance violation to a property owner on Florida St. SW.
Officer issued a notice of ordinance violation to a property owner on 15th Ave. SE.
Received request to check the welfare of a male on Railway St. SW, no contact made.
Received a noise complaint on First Ave. SE. After further investigation, noise complaint unfounded.
Responded to a disturbance on Singing Hills Dr. SE. Officer mediated; parties advised.
Received a parking complaint of a vehicle parked on the walking path on 15th Ave. SE. Officer located the vehicle, owner removed vehicle upon request and advised.
May 24
Received request for a vehicle unlock on Third Ave. NW, vehicle unlocked.
Officer issued a notice of ordinance violation on Golden Oak St. NE.
Officer issued a notice of ordinance violation on Third Ave. SW.
Received report of a property owner possibly planting shrubs in the right-of-way on Central St. East. Officer checked the property; shrubs were not in the right-of-way.
Took report of a party continuing to harass tenants on First Ave. SE, party advised of options.
Took a past action vandalism report on Hickory St. NE.
May 25
Received a 911 hang-up on Delaware St. SW. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
May 26
Responded to a medical on Birch St. NE.
Received report of an injured deer hit by a vehicle lying on the shoulder of Main St. South. Deer was dispatched and removed.
Received request for a vehicle unlock on Railway St. NW, vehicle unlocked.
Responded to a medical on Eighth Ave. NW.
Received an extra patrol request.
Took a child custody dispute on Second Ave. SW, party advised civil.
Received report of an abandon bicycle in the alley of Main St. North. Officer checked the area not locating the bicycle.
May 27
Officer checked on a suspicious occupied vehicle parked at Dollar General on 15th Ave. SE after hours. Driver stopped to make a phone call.
May 28
Responded to a disturbance on Cottonwood St. NE, officer mediated, parties advised.
Responded to a fire alarm on Industrial Dr. SE. No fire or smoke detected, false alarm.
Received request for a funeral escort on Fifth Ave. NW, escort provided.
Officer mediated a child custody dispute on Pond View Dr. SE.
Received a 911 hang-up on Ninth Ave. NE. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
May 29
Took a harassment report on Third Ave. SE.
Received request to assist the Rice County Sheriff’s Dept. on a disturbance on 45th St. West.
Took report of a gas drive-off at Mackenthun’s on Ash St. NE. Officer made contact with the motorist who returned and paid.