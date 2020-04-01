The State Climatology Office is looking for volunteer rainfall monitors for the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network (CoCoRaHS). The network includes more than 20,000 volunteers nationwide who measure precipitation in their backyards using a standard 4-inch rain gauge.
These rainfall monitoring activities are performed by individuals at home who submit their reports online. Volunteers should follow Minnesota Department of Health guidelines for social distancing in connection with this volunteer opportunity.
Climatologist and state CoCoRaHS coordinator Pete Boulay said the data from backyard rain gauges are helpful and important in many ways.
“The information provided by volunteers helps to verify high rain totals after big events, monitor drought and flooding, make our precipitation maps more accurate, and it provides needed guidance on Minnesota’s changing climate,” Boulay said. “We need more volunteers to help fill gaps where people aren’t observing and reporting precipitation values.”
Volunteers are particularly needed outside the immediate Twin Cities metro area. Volunteers receive training on how to observe weather trends and how to submit their precipitation and weather event reports. All training material is available online. They must purchase or provide a standard 4-inch rain gauge (available at discount through CoCoRaHS), and have internet access to submit reports.
To sign up or for more information, visit CoCoRaHS.org or contact Pete Boulay at peter.boulay@state.mn.us.
Career pathway program seeking applicants for second cohort
Applications are being accepted until May 15 for the second cohort of the Increasing Diversity in Environmental Careers (IDEC) program, a partnership between the Department of Natural Resources, the Conservation Corps Minnesota and Iowa, the Pollution Control Agency and the Board of Water and Soil Resources.
The program, which was launched in summer 2019, creates pathways to natural resources and environmental careers for underrepresented students — racial or ethnic minorities, women, or individuals with disabilities — pursuing a degree in science, technology, engineering, or math.
The program consists of three parts: a fellowship with a stipend to ensure financial and academic success; a mentorship to connect students with professionals in the field; and an internship to provide students with experience in the field before graduation.
After completing a first-year rotational internship, fellows can intern at the DNR, the MPCA or BWSR for their second and third summers. These internships allow fellows to gain work experiences in their desired career fields before graduation.
Application instructions, as well as more information about the program, can be found on the Conservation Corps Minnesota and Iowa website. Seventeen applicants will be selected for the second cohort and will start the program at the beginning of the fall 2020 academic term.
Applicants must:
Be a STEM major.
Have a desire to work in a natural resources or environmental career after graduation.
Be accepted to or enrolled in a two- or four-year full-time program at an accredited state, community, private or tribal college or university.
Be willing to commit to the full program.
Be authorized to work in the United States.
The program is funded by the Minnesota Environmental and Natural Resources Trust Fund.