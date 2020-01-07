The Faribault Parks and Recreation held its annual Family Free Throw Contest on Saturday at the Community Center.
There were 41 contestants who tried their hand at shooting free throws. Trophies were handed out in 12 different categories.
The categories and winners are as follows:
Youth 6 and under: Finn Miller
Youth 7-9: Ryder Nelson
Youth 10-12: Keaton Eastman
Youth 13-15: Adyn Johnson
Youth 16-18: Zoe Morrissey
Adult male: Tom Hanson
Adult female: Jean Volkmuth
Father/Son: Mike and Ryder Nelson, and Justin and Adyn Miller
Father/Daughter: Justin and Aisley Miller
Mother/Son: Jean and Matthew Volkmuth
Mother/Daughter: Meghan and Aisley Miller
Family average: The Nelsons