The Faribault Parks and Recreation held its annual Family Free Throw Contest on Saturday at the Community Center.

There were 41 contestants who tried their hand at shooting free throws. Trophies were handed out in 12 different categories.

The categories and winners are as follows:

Youth 6 and under: Finn Miller

Youth 7-9: Ryder Nelson

Youth 10-12: Keaton Eastman

Youth 13-15: Adyn Johnson

Youth 16-18: Zoe Morrissey

Adult male: Tom Hanson

Adult female: Jean Volkmuth

Father/Son: Mike and Ryder Nelson, and Justin and Adyn Miller

Father/Daughter: Justin and Aisley Miller

Mother/Son: Jean and Matthew Volkmuth

Mother/Daughter: Meghan and Aisley Miller

Family average: The Nelsons

Load comments