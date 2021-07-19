Rook is newest Faribault Rotary Club member

Kymn Anderson sponsors Suzy Rook, editor of the Faribault Daily News, as a new member of the Faribault Rotary Club. She brings a breadth of community knowledge and service to the Rotary motto of "Service Above Self." Pictured with Rook, center, is Anderson and Membership Chair Keith Kramer. Dr. Dick Huston is her mentor. (Photo courtesy of Faribault Rotary Club)

