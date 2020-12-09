Even in the best of times, holidays can become a season of too much debt. With COVID-19 affecting many household budgets, the need for planning is more important than ever.
“Developing a spending target--and sticking with it--is one of the best ways to avoid the stress of being broke after the holidays,” said Lori Hendrickson, University of Minnesota Extension family resilience educator. “Another important thing to remember is that if you use credit for ease of shopping, make sure you have the money to pay the bill when it arrives.” Extension recommends eight key strategies for keeping holiday spending at a rate a household can afford:
Make a budget of how much you want to spend and who you want to spend on. Have family conversations about limiting the number of gifts or limiting their cost.
Use cash as much as possible. Limit the use of credit cards since they make it very easy to spend more than planned. Some stores have brought back layaway plans. Layaway helps you get the gift when you see the sale and then spread out the payments over a certain period. You must pay in full before you can pick up the item.
Watch for sales and coupons for gifts and holiday decorations and food items. Many free shopping apps can assist in getting the latest deals. Check your phone’s app store for Flipp and RetailMeNot to help you find deals at the stores you shop.
Challenge stores to price match when you can.
Buy items early when you see them on sale if your spending plan allows. Or take advantage of year-end sales for gift purchases that can wait until after the holiday. This may be particularly helpful for saving money on big ticket items.
Homemade gifts are a great way to personalize a gift without breaking your budget.
• Give a gift to an entire family or group instead of each individual. This option may save money as well as time searching out gifts for each person.
• Gift cards can also be a welcome gift, but try to give cards for retailers that the receiver frequents.
• For families facing income loss, Extension has more information on coping at z.umn.edu/famincomeloss.
There are many ideas for smarter spending, or not spending, at holiday time. Find the ways that make sense for you and avoid paying holiday expenses months after the event.