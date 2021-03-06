It’s hard to believe but this month will be the one-year anniversary of the shutdown of all in-person activities at churches and many other facilities in Minnesota due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The following is an excerpt of a letter that was sent out to all members of my congregation at the time:
“Based on the recommendations of our church and government leaders, Redeemer Lutheran Church, Owatonna, has decided temporarily to close down all worship services and other scheduled activities during this COVID-19 pandemic. Our plan is to restart worship services and regularly scheduled activities and meetings on Palm Sunday, April 5 at 9:00 a.m.”
Looking back, it seems incredibly naïve that we thought we could restart our worship services and other in-person activities as early as April 5. As the pandemic showed no signs of letting up soon our Holy Week and Easter services had to be canceled and we wondered when we would ever be able to reopen.
Since we already had been recording and sharing our worship services electronically for many years we were able to direct our members to continue worshiping at home by watching our services either online or on the local cable TV public access channels.
We started offering Holy Communion to people who came individually. Some came inside the church building while others stayed in their cars and received Communion in the parking lot.
We encouraged people to continue supporting the congregation financially and, thanks to their generosity, we were able to continue operating and start planning to reopen when it was safe to do so.
When the time came to reopen, our Minnesota Health officials, our denominational church officials, and some of our members who have expertise in public health offered valuable support and guidance. Our church building was given a thorough cleaning, signs and sanitizer were distributed throughout the church and, by God’s grace, since reopening we have had no issues with any of our members getting the virus.
We restarted in-person worship services on the last major festival of the church year, the Day of Pentecost. This festival is the celebration of when our risen and ascended Lord Jesus fulfilled his promise to send the Holy Spirit to his disciples. This led to a dramatic increase in the number of believers throughout the world so the Day of Pentecost is often referred to as the birthday of the church. Although it was tough to be closed for Holy Week and Easter it was a blessing to be able to celebrate this important festival in person.
Now that the vaccine is available and restrictions are starting to be eased, it seems there is light at the end of the tunnel. It remains to be seen what the long-term impact the pandemic will have on our congregation and on society as a whole.
The concluding words of the letter that was sent out to our members a year ago also still apply:
“As Christians we are blessed to have the peace that comes from knowing that God’s love for us in Christ never changes. Jesus died on the cross and rose again for our salvation. Because of Jesus we can live and die without fear, trusting in his promises. By God’s grace soon we will be able to gather to celebrate this joyous Good News together at Redeemer.
“Psalm 46:1–2: ‘God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble. Therefore we will not fear though the earth gives way, though the mountains be moved into the heart of the sea.’
“May the Lord continue to watch over and protect everyone during these difficult times.”