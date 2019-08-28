secondary teachers.jpg

New teachers join the Faribault High School and Faribault Middle School staff this year. Pictured front from left: Isaac Heins (FHS, English), Claire Boatman (FHS, Math), Alyssa Boss (FHS, Social Studies), Brad Bradshaw (FMS, Music and Vocals) and Jonathon Francis (FHS, Chemistry and Physical Science). Middle row: Auna Nelson (FHS, Math), Kate Falvey, Mallory Fuchs (Chemical Health Specialist), Patty Barto, Erin Gerr (FMS, Social Studies), Bridget Lund (FEC) and Jenna Babb (FHS, Spanish). Back: Michael Millerbernd (FHS, Math), Stephen Suss (ALC, Social Studies), Nate Molitor, Josh Ganz (FMS, Physical Education), Andrew Woods (FMS Dean of Students) and Emily Anderson (FMS Orchestra. Not pictured: Julia Jelen (FHS School Health Coordinator), Lynette Battles and Richard Nystuen. (Misty Schwab/Faribault Daily News)
New elementary school and Early Childhood teachers join the Faribault Public Schools staff this year. Pictured front from left: Kira Schiller (McKinley, preschool), Tiffani Arnevik (McKinley), Katja Becker (Lincoln, fifth grade), Brittni Rezac (McKinley, ECSE), Kali Brown (Jefferson, EBD Level 1 and 2), Megan Pelarske (Jefferson, DCD/MM) and Angela Frawley (McKinley, EC Family Ed). Back: Mark Enge (Jefferson and McKinley Psychologist), Erin Wright (Lincoln and ALC School Psychologist), Alyssa Smith (Roosevelt, Kindergarten), Caitlyn Haugland, Hanna Palmer, Codi Shogren (Roosevelt and Lincoln, EL) and Chloe Christy (Jefferson, first grade). Not pictured: Shari Grote (Lincoln and Roosevelt Case Facilitator). (Misty Schwab/Faribault Daily News)
Derek Masberg is a new Faribault district-wide special education teacher and Chelsea Borwege teaches special education at Lincoln Elementary. (Misty Schwab/Faribault Daily News)
