This week the Faribault Police Department welcomed two new employees.
Jacob Charlton is its newest patrol officer, filling a vacancy created by another officer’s departure. A native of Rochester, he recently graduated from Rochester Community and Technical College and has been working part-time for the Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office and Plainview Police Department.
He will undergo our 16-week field training program before patrolling on his own. He will be sworn in before the City Council at a later date.
Samantha DeAdder is a part-time records specialist, also filling a vacancy created by another employee. She graduated from Bemidji State University, majoring in criminal justice. She has been working as a dispatcher for the Mower County Sheriff’s Office and as a medicolegal investigator for the Southeast Medical Examiner’s Office.