At a time when prices are rising on many products and services, Great River Energy announced Thursday that it and its 28 member organizations are holding wholesale electricity rates relatively flat into 2022 and projecting rate stability into the future.
Steele-Waseca Cooperative Electric, and BENCO, Minnesota Valley and Goodhue County Electric cooperatives are among Great River Energy's member cooperatives serving 685,000 member-consumers — or about 1.7 million people in Minnesota and Wisconsin.
“We spent over a decade transitioning to a portfolio of power supply and transmission resources to efficiently serve our member-owner cooperatives,” said Great River Energy President and Chief Executive Officer David Saggau. “The benefits of those decisions are now being felt. Wholesale rate stability is incredibly important to our member systems in greater Minnesota that are seeing sharp increases in other costs.”
Stable wholesale rate projections are due in large part to changes in the way Great River Energy produces and purchases energy. The cooperative plans to eliminate coal from its owned power supply resources, more than double its renewables and purchase a greater portion of energy from the Midwest energy market.
These changes put Great River Energy on-track to reduce its carbon dioxide emissions by more than 80% by 2023, surpassing Minnesota’s statewide emissions goal more than 25 years ahead of schedule.
“We are coming off a decade of prudent investments as well as some difficult decisions that have us firmly on a path of stable rates,” said Great River Energy Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Michelle Strobel. “This is critical for our member-owners, as wholesale power costs can represent a significant percentage of their overall expenses.”
Twenty of Great River Energy’s 28 member-owner cooperatives will see their wholesale rates decrease slightly in 2022. The other eight member-owners will see increases, primarily due to reductions in planned energy purchases from Great River Energy.
This is the fourth consecutive year in which Great River Energy’s budgeted average wholesale rate has not increased for all-requirements member-owner cooperatives.