Westbound 26th Street (County Highway 34) from 4th Avenue to State Avenue will be closed Friday, January 7, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Traffic will be detoured via Cedar Avenue, North Street, Hoffman Drive, and State Avenue.
The 26th Street/State Avenue roundabout will remain open and eastbound traffic will not be affected. Crews will be completing work on light poles at the roundabout.
All dates are subject to change due to weather or other factors.
Steele County advises motorists to drive with caution and slow down through work zones for their safety and for the safety of the construction crews.