The Honoring Choices Advance Care Planning Program for Faribault and Owatonna is offering free classes to provide information about advance care planning and the importance of completing a healthcare directive. Offered through a secure online platform, participants are encouraged to attend two one-hour sessions to learn about advance care planning and complete a healthcare directive that reflects individual wishes.
The first class, Introduction to Advance Care Planning, is offered six times: 9-10 a.m., Jan. 5; noon-1 p.m., Jan. 7; 5-6 p.m., Jan. 11; 9-10 a.m., Jan. 18; 7-8 a.m., Jan. 20; and 5-6 p.m., Jan. 26.
The second class, Completing your Health Care Directive, is offered six times: noon-1 p.m., Jan. 12; 7-8 a.m., Jan. 13; 1-2 p.m., Jan. 18; 9-10 a.m., Jan. 21; noon-1 p.m., Jan. 27; 7-8 a.m., Jan. 28.
To obtain a calendar of classes or to register for a class, contact the coordinator at 507-977-2330 or email honoringchoices@allina.com. Visit their Facebook page Honoring Choices Faribault/Owatonna to view the full list of classes. Registration for these classes is required as space is limited. Individual appointments are also available.