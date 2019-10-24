Are you a bit puzzled by all the talk about the Faribault Community School?
There's no better way to understand it then to see it with your own eyes during he annual Lights On After School Open House from 3:15-4:15 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7 at both Jefferson Elementary and Faribault Middle schools. They will be giving site tours, answering questions and visitors can enjoy some light refreshments. This is an opportunity to see the program in action and learn about all the Faribault Community School sites have to offer.
For more information or to RSVP, contact Becky Ford at becky@faribaultyouthinvestment.org.