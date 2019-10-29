Josiah Edson Daughters celebrated Daughters of American Revolution Day of Service on a blistery Oct. 12 morning. Josiah Edson Daughters donned their working gloves and scrubbed kitchen counter tops, cabinets, washed windows and screens, refreshed linens, labeled room cards and cut flowers for the residents at the Fisher House in Minneapolis.
Thank You to Jessica Peterson, Fisher House manager, VA Medical Center, for organizing our job lists and letting our Chapter come in and be of service.
DAR members celebrate the National DAR Day of Service each year on the anniversary of the organization’s founding – Oct. 11. DAR was founded on the ideals of service and members have been dedicated to giving back to their communities through volunteer initiatives ever since.