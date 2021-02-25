Emerging Environmental Leaders is now recruiting for spring 2021. Applications and more information about eligibility can be found online at www.eqb.state.mn.us/eels.
EELs is a cohort-based program that connects young adults in Minnesota with state agency leaders on Minnesota's most pressing environmental issues. EELs members learn about environmental issues and change-making in Minnesota and convene youth and state leaders to share ideas. Past EELs cohorts planned and facilitated Environmental Quality Board meetings and served in leadership roles at Environmental Congress events.