The Faribault Winter Farmers Market celebrates its first Family Day event from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8 at the Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave. N, Faribault.
The event includes art activities, games, healthy recipes provided by community organizations that work with youth and families. Allina Health Clinic will provide market vouchers to children two years or older to spend on healthy foods at the market. Allina Health Market Bucks may be used to purchase healthy food items at the Faribault Winter Farmers’ Market. Vendors accepting the bucks will have a sign posted at their table.
Community organization and winter market vendor booths will be interspersed throughout the Paradise Center for the Arts main floor and the rehearsal room in the basement. Market-goers can visit with representatives from Allina Health Clinic, Census Bureau, Girl Scouts, Living Character, Mayo Health Clinic System, Northfield Hospitals and Clinics, Paradise Center for the Arts, Rice County 4-H, Rice County Public Health with child and teen checkups, Rice County Statewide Health Improvement Partnership, University of Minnesota Extension Master Gardeners and The Virtues Project-Faribault.
There will be free giveaways from many organizations including free cooking thermometers and 2020 calendars with healthy recipes from the Rice County Extension Health and Nutrition Educator.
Local products will include apples, cheese, eggs, goat milk soap, honey, wool fiber products, pasture-raised meats, maple syrup, micro-greens, canned goods, baked goods and much more. Family Day events are also scheduled for March 14 and April 11.
For more information, contact Tiffany Tripp at 507-491-8188 or faribaultwintermarket@gmail.com.