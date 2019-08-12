Minnesota Master Naturalist Program invites volunteers to serve on National Public Lands Day at River Bend Nature Center.
University of Minnesota Extension Master Naturalist Program, in partnership with the River Bend Nature Center, invites area residents to participate in National Public Lands Day from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 28.
National Public Lands Day is the largest, single-day volunteer effort for public lands. Since 2012, the Minnesota Master Naturalist Program has facilitated this effort at sites across the state. More than 1,000 volunteers have removed invasive species, planted pollinator gardens, protected newly-planted trees, among other projects for over 5,000 service hours to date. This year, the MN Master Naturalist Program encourages residents to join this growing tradition of stewardship through service at one of 19 locations in Minnesota.
Volunteers are encouraged to register before Sept. 7 to receive a Master Naturalist NPLD 2019 T-shirt. Registration officially closes on Sept. 18. To find the National Public Lands Day site nearest you, visit z.umn.edu/NPLD19. For a map of locations, see arcg.is/1KeWaz0.
Volunteers at River Bend Nature Center will help remove buckthorn by means of cutting or pulling and then piling. There will also be opportunities for trash pick up.
River Bend Nature Center is located at 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. To register for this site, go to z.umn.edu/RiverBendNC.