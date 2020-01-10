Bethlehem Academy is hosting Shoot for the Cure at its Varsity Boys Basketball game vs. WEM at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17 at Van Orsow Auditorium.
Fans are encouraged to wear gold in support of those affected by childhood cancer. Everyone will have the opportunity to win prizes, shoot baskets, add a yellow heart to the Wall of Hope honoring someone fighting or surviving childhood cancer or honoring someone lost. Fans can support the cause by shooting baskets and also by buying bracelets made by our elementary students, paper for a paper airplane toss, suckers, and famous Connie Cookies with all donations to benefit the fight against childhood cancer.
Bethlehem Academy students will kick off the event with an all-school dress down day on Wednesday, Jan. 15 with students wearing gold in support of those fighting childhood cancer, and JV and Varsity boys basketball players will wear gold socks in support of the event.