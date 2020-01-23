The Gustavus Adolphus College Symphony Orchestra and Jazz Ensemble, embark on a two-week tour of Malaysia and Singapore Jan. 24.
Alexander Chou, of Faribault, performs as part of the ensemble, which will play at high-profile venues such as the Shaw Foundation Stage at the Singapore Botanic Gardens and the Dewan Sri Pinang Hall (Penang, Malaysia). The student musicians will also participate in exchanges with local musicians.
The ensembles have a rich history of touring and performing together, both domestically and internationally. Previously, the groups have traveled to the British Isles, the People's Republic of China, South Africa, and Greece and Macedonia.