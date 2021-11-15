Pay What You Can School’s Out Adventure Days — 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (with optional childcare from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for an extra $10) Nov. 24.
Open to kindergarten through fifth graders. In an effort to make these programs accessible to the whole community, Adventure Day costs are supplemented by generous donors. Suggested fee is $50 per person. Pre-registration required a week before it is scheduled.
Little Sprouts Parent/Child Program — 9:30 to 11 a.m. Nov. 23 for Rocks Rock.
For children birth through 5 years old and their adult(s). Fee is $10 per child, per class ($5 for River Bend members). Pre-registration required by the Monday before the program.
Lunch and Learn program — Noon to 2 p.m. Nov. 17.
Faribault High School’s Field Biology Internship class will present the projects they are working on for class and why it’s important for River Bend.
Open to adults, $10 per person, $5 per member. Pre-registration required by Tuesday, Nov. 16.
For more information or to register, please call River Bend at 507.332.7151 or visit their website at www.rbnc.org/upcoming-programs.