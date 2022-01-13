...HEAVY SNOW LIKELY TO FALL ACROSS WESTERN AND SOUTHERN
MINNESOTA LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING...
.Moderate to heavy snow is expected in Western Minnesota, with
the area of highest confidence of exceeding 6 inches of snow along
and west of a line from Stevens and Pope Counties down through
western Freeborn County, with half to one inch per hour snowfall
rates expected. The highest overall totals are expected along the
Buffalo Ridge in southwestern Minnesota, where amounts could
locally exceed 10 inches. There will be a sharp gradient of
lowering snowfall totals as you head into eastern Minnesota and
western Wisconsin. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect east of
the watch area to the Mississippi River.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
MIDNIGHT CST FRIDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 5 inches.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and
southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to midnight CST Friday night.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
2021 was the worst year for inflation since 1982, according to the latest Consumer Price Index report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Even the Dollar Tree is now the $1.25 store.
Carlson School of Management Professor Mark Bergen is an expert in pricing and serves as a consultant to companies. He suggests the loss of stability from both inflation and the pandemic are creating what he calls an “exhaustion multiplier,” making it more difficult for consumers and companies to navigate today’s inflationary pressures.
Mark Bergen, Ph.D.
“The pandemic ushered in a time of uncertainty, loss and relentless challenges. Until recent months prices remained largely stable, but now, inflation is adding similar economic challenges. This is creating an ‘exhaustion multiplier’ that’s unprecedented with previous episodes of inflation."
“To deal with this ‘exhaustion multiplier,’ consumers should be in triage mode and follow some simple tips:
• Focus on necessities. Shop for the best prices for your key items.
• Choose goods over cash. Branded products, like canned goods and non-perishables, hold their value over time, which provides stability.
• Buy in bulk. Prices might increase in the future.
“The ‘exhaustion multiplier,’ is impacting companies, too. Here’s what business leaders should keep in mind:
• Triage your costs of changing prices. Simplify, make processes more efficient.
• Have compassion for customers. It’s harder on them than it is on you.
• Consider societal implications. Some greedy companies may use inflation as a smokescreen to raise prices, but that’s a mistake. Backlash could hurt companies in the long run. Corporations need to navigate pricing with empathy by considering if the increases block essential needs, harm vulnerable populations or take advantage of consumers.
“This 'exhaustion multiplier' has made navigating inflation even more difficult. Consumers and companies alike will need to arm themselves with inflation literacy to make it through.”
Mark Bergen is the James D. Watkins Chair in Marketing. Bergen's research focuses on pricing and channels of distribution, where he has studied issues such as pricing as a strategic capability, price wars, pricing as truces, and how AI can help companies set prices more ethically.