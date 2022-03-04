The District One Hospital Auxilian Advocates for Health group is asking for donations for its upcoming used accessory sale.

The auxiliary raises funds for non-budgeted, health-related items at the Allina Health Faribault Medical Center (formerly called the District One Hospital).

Items such as jewelry, purses, tote bags, wallets, scarves and belts are wanted for the sale fundraiser. Bring donations to Angel’s Attic Gift Shop or the main desk at the hospital. 

