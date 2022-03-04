Hospital advocates seek accessories Jennifer.Sweet Jennifer.Sweet Author email Mar 4, 2022 36 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The District One Hospital Auxilian Advocates for Health group is asking for donations for its upcoming used accessory sale.The auxiliary raises funds for non-budgeted, health-related items at the Allina Health Faribault Medical Center (formerly called the District One Hospital).Items such as jewelry, purses, tote bags, wallets, scarves and belts are wanted for the sale fundraiser. Bring donations to Angel’s Attic Gift Shop or the main desk at the hospital. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Donation Accessory Health Tote Bag Jewelry Sale Wallet Purse Hospital District One Hospital Fund Jennifer.Sweet Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Sparks flew during alleged pursuit through Faribault Congressional candidate says he's moving to Faribault School District budget cuts proposals include teacher layoffs Moms highlight importance of inclusivity, talking about differences Quintet of Falcons ready for state wrestling tournament Upcoming Events Mar 4 St. Vincent de Paul Clothing Fri, Mar 4, 2022 Mar 4 St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf Fri, Mar 4, 2022 Mar 4 Friday Fish Fry Fri, Mar 4, 2022 Mar 4 Faribault American Legion Club Supper Fri, Mar 4, 2022 Mar 4 Faribault Eagles #1460 Bingo Fri, Mar 4, 2022 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices