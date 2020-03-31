A new, free online service launched by AARP is designed to help users find and organize local volunteer groups to provide financial, emotional and other support to those most affected by the coronavirus outbreak.
The site features a searchable directory of mutual aid organizations that have sprung up nationwide to help people at higher risk of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus, as well as workers who have been laid off due to the pandemic.
These informal groups, usually formed and run online, are providing key daily services, such as picking up and delivering groceries and medications, and helping communities stay connected as people practice social distancing to slow the infection's spread.
"We may need to be physically isolated, but we don't have to feel alone,” says Andy Miller, senior vice president of AARP Innovation Labs.
To find volunteer groups near you, type your city and state into the directory's search field and press enter.
The site also offers a step-by-step guide to starting a mutual aid group in your area, as well as resources for those feeling isolated, depressed, overwhelmed or anxious.