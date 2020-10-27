The Northfield Historical Society and the Rice County Historical Society are excited to announce the evolution of the Northfield History Collaborative into a new, more expansive partnership, the Northfield-Rice County Digital History Collection (DHC).
The original collaborative was established in 2007 by Carleton College, Northfield Historical Society, Northfield Public Library, and the Rice County Historical Society. These partners set a goal to create a joint, online website to share photographs, documents, and objects from their collection in an online format. In 2011 the collaborative Steering Committee voted to add similar content gathered from additional Northfield partners including organizations, businesses, and religious institutions.
Now, 14 years later, the Collaborative Steering Committee seized the opportunity to expand its digital holdings to include more content from across the entire county. With unanimous support from the founding partners, the Collaborative has been renamed to the Northfield-Rice County Digital History Collection. This evolution is being directed by the Northfield Historical Society, the Rice County Historical Society and Carleton College.
By adding primary resources from across the county, the research capabilities available to the public will become more robust and a more comprehensive view of the county and its past can be developed as more sources are coalesced into the one, accessible location.
The DHC can be found at nrcdighistory.org.