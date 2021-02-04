Public Health in Practice and Faribault Youth Investment will present the virtual panel "Invisibly Harmed" at 7 p.m., Friday, Feb. 19.
Coordinated by Carleton College Public Health in Practice students, this virtual panel provides an opportunity to continue the discussion about how children and families are impacted by incarceration, as well as what can be done to better support this hidden population. Speakers will include Emily Fulton-Foley, director of the Northfield Union of Youth; Susan Hence, Rice County Treatment Court coordinator; and Rebecca Schlafer, professor of pediatrics at the University of Minnesota.
The event is free, but pre-registration is required at carleton.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN__z41G0g2QfeqntYmWig1VQ. Certificates of attendance will be available. Upon registration, attendees will have the opportunity to submit questions to the guest panelists.