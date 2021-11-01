The Faribault Christian Women’s Connection invites everyone: ladies and gentlemen, pastors and their spouses, to a buffet luncheon at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9 at the American Legion, 112 Fifth St. NE.
This month’s menu is reminiscent of Thanksgiving with turkey squares, mashed potatoes and gravy, cranberry relish, roasted sweet potatoes, pumpkin dessert and coffee.
Rachel Berg, human resource manager at Jennie-O Turkey Store, will present our special feature. Come and learn what is happening right here in Faribault with a name recognized for turkey products worldwide.
Vocal selections will be performed by Barb Klinkhammer with Shirley Burkhartzmeyer as accompanist.
Our inspirational speaker this month is Steve Tadevich from Eden Prairie. His life's dream was to play major league baseball. Come and hear this Milwaukee Braves catcher tell his story with a title, "Diamonds Aren't Forever." This month we are specially inviting men to come.
All are welcome — no membership or dues. Faribault Christian Women’s Connection is a nonprofit, non-denominational Christian organization through Stonecroft Ministries.
Tickets are $13, payable at the door by cash or check. RSVP by Thursday, Nov. 4, either by emailing faribaultcwc@gmail.com or calling Karla Jo at 507-332-7261. Walk-ins are welcome, but prior indication of your attendance is preferred.