Homeschool Science Day
Age-specific educational programs are offered in the morning and afternoon on Friday, Nov. 8 for ages four to 14, $10 per students - $8 for members. Pre-register by Wednesday, Nov. 6.
Decomposition Expedition, 10 to 11:30 a.m., explore a decomposing log and look for evidence on how its changing.
Survival, noon to 1:30 p.m., learn the art of fire building and shelter building in this basic skills course.
Stewardship Day: Buckthorn Battles
Join volunteers and River Bend staff to work on outdoor projects around River Bend Nature Center from 1 to 4 p.m., Saturday Nov. 9. This program is open to all ages and is free. Pre-registration is requested, but not required. Call ahead or register if five or more people are coming so adequate supplies can be prepared.
Hike and Hygge
Slow your Saturday morning down with an easy group hike around River Bend with a naturalist. This program is free and open to all ages. Pre-registration is requested, but no required.
For more information or to register, call River Bend at 507-332-7151 or visit www.rbnc.org.