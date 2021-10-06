First English Lutheran Church's Fall Harvest Feast begins at 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17 at 204 Second St. NW, Faribault.
Organizers invite all to journey back to the "Good Old Days" when the fall harvest was a time of celebration and the harvest tables overflowed with tried and true recipes. Serving meatballs, mashed potatoes and gravy, scalloped corn, squash, buns, relishes, pumpkin dessert. Tickets are $15 for adults and $7 for children 12 and under.
Tickets are available at the First English Office and limited tickets will be available at the door.
Proceeds from the event will benefit local charities.