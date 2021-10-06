First English Lutheran Church's Fall Harvest Feast begins at 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17 at 204 Second St. NW, Faribault.

Organizers invite all to journey back to the "Good Old Days" when the fall harvest was a time of celebration and the harvest tables overflowed with tried and true recipes. Serving meatballs, mashed potatoes and gravy, scalloped corn, squash, buns, relishes, pumpkin dessert. Tickets are $15 for adults and $7 for children 12 and under.

Tickets are available at the First English Office and limited tickets will be available at the door.

Proceeds from the event will benefit local charities.

Recommended for you

Load comments