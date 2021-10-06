Little Theatre of Owatonna (LTO) has announced auditions for its 2021 Holiday production of "Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some)" by Michael Carleton, James FitzGerald, and John K. Alvarez.
The auditions will take place from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17 and Monday, Oct. 18 at the Sharon Stark Auditorium at West Hills. See littletheatreofowatonna.org/upcoming-auditions for more information.
Zackery Knapton is the director and Kristi Westergaard the technical director.
Instead of performing Charles Dickens' beloved holiday classic for the umpteenth time, three actors decide to perform every Christmas story ever told — plus Christmas traditions from around the world, seasonal icons from ancient times to topical pop-culture, and every carol ever sung. A madcap romp through the holiday season!
LTO is looking to cast three males:
John - The Comical One. John is the definition of a kid on Christmas morning. He just wants to have fun, tell all the B.H.C’s of his childhood, and avoid “A Christmas Carol” at all costs.
Jim - The Straight Shooter. He wants to perform “A Christmas Carol” more than anything else in order to keep tradition alive. Jim does all he can to keep the other two from going completely off the rails. Also, he doesn’t believe in Santa.
Michael - The Father Figure. Michael is like the dad of the other two. He has a ton of Christmas knowledge and just wants to see the other two having a good time. Michael humors John with all of his antics (sometimes at Jim’s expense) and feels like the moral center of the three.
Audition packets are now available at the Owatonna Public Library and online at littletheatreofowatonna.org/upcoming-auditions.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3-4, 10-11 with matinee performances at 2 p.m. Dec. 5 and 12.
Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some) is produced by special arrangement with Playscripts, Inc.