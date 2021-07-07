Car show held at Mill City Senior Living Thursdays Michelle Vlasak Michelle Vlasak Author email Jul 7, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Mill City Senior Living's weekly car show will be held from 5:30 to 6 p.m. Thursdays at 1520 17th St. NW, Faribault, presented by Faribo Drag On's. Contact Ryan at 507-497-2014 for more information. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mill City Show Car Michelle Vlasak Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Victim in suspected rural Northfield murder identified McDonough charged with insurance fraud, theft following employment dispute Life Well Lived: Carlander gave his all to his community and his family Prosecutor: Woman led officers on chase using vehicle stolen from homicide victim A holiday safety message from the sheriff, DNR Upcoming Events Jul 7 BNI Money Makers Weekly Meeting Wed, Jul 7, 2021 Jul 7 St. Vincent de Paul Clothing Wed, Jul 7, 2021 Jul 7 St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf Wed, Jul 7, 2021 Jul 7 Faribault Farmers Market Wed, Jul 7, 2021 Jul 8 Weekly Supper Specials Thu, Jul 8, 2021 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices