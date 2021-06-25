The Faribault High School class of 1959 meets at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Joe's Sports Cafe, 1510 Seventh St NW, Faribault.
The class meets at different locations on the last Tuesday of each month. Please pass this message on to other class members.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
✓ Premium digital subscription
✓ Complete access to southernmin.com on your desktop, tablet and phone
✓ E-Editions of ALL print editions
✓ Cancel anytime
✓ Digital access on your desktop, tablet and phone
✓ Faribault Daily News E-Edition
✓ Cancel anytime
The Faribault High School class of 1959 meets at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Joe's Sports Cafe, 1510 Seventh St NW, Faribault.
The class meets at different locations on the last Tuesday of each month. Please pass this message on to other class members.
Reach Regional Managing Editor Suzanne Rook at 507-333-3134. Follow her on Twitter @rooksuzy