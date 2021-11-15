The annual Holly Days Sale at the Paradise Center for the Arts opens Nov. 18 and continues through Dec. 18.
A grand opening event will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18 with live music, shopping and cash bar. The Lois Vranesh Boardroom Gallery, and the K&M Gallery will be filled with the artistic wares of 20 plus regional artists for holiday shopping.
Shoppers in previous years have found lots of treasures, from mittens to jewelry and everything in between, in the overflowing galleries. A portion of the sales will help fund continuing programs and exhibits at The Paradise Center for the Arts.
Winter Wonderland Group Exhibition features 14 Minnesota artists. All artworks will be winter themed, and the exhibition will be in the Carlander gallery. Awards for the Winter Wonderland group show will be announced at 6 p.m. The Winter Wonderland exhibition will also be up until Dec. 18.
Jason Hillesheim’s Bethlehem Academy student’s artwork will be in the Paradise’s student gallery Corey Lyn Creger Memorial Gallery. BA artwork will be up until Dec. 18.
The Paradise Center for the Arts is currently open from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Call The Paradise Center for the Arts at 507-332-7372 with any questions