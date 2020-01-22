Cover crops and other soil-health practices will be the focus of a free upcoming class available to area farmers. The “Cover Crops 101” class will take place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6 at the Forest Township Hall in rural Faribault.
Mower County farmer Tom Cotter — a 2016 Outstanding Conservationist and a 2017 Cover Crop Champion — will lead each session along with TJ Kartes of Saddle Butte Seed Company. Al Kraus from the Cannon River Watershed Partnership will share the results of a tile nitrate-sampling project in Rice County. A pizza dinner will be served during the class.
At the “101” session, Cotter and Kartes will discuss cover crop seed origination, species mixes, and establishment before giving a “Year One” cover crop plan.
Cover crops are a second, unharvested crop planted in coordination with regular cash crops, such as corn and soybeans. They are viewed as tools to keep soil in place, bolster soil health, improve water quality, and reduce pollution from ag activities. Popular cover crops include cereal rye, crimson clover and oilseed radish.
The event is sponsored by the Rice Soil & Water Conservation District. For questions about the event, contact the district’s office at 507-332-5408.