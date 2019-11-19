The Nuremberg war crimes trial opened in Germany on Nov. 20, 1945. The defendants box on the first morning of the trial, left to right, front row: Hermann Goering, Rudolf Hess, Joachim von Ribbentrop, Wilhelm Keitel, Alfred Rosenberg, and Hans Frank. Back row: Karl Doenitz, Erich Raeder, Baldur von Schirach, Fritz Sauckel, and Alfred Jodl. (AP)