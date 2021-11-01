Compeer Financial’s Fund for Rural America, the Farm Credit cooperative’s giving program, has awarded 155 grants to departments in Minnesota, Illinois and Wisconsin as part of its Emergency Response Equipment Program, totaling $450,391. Two area departments — Nerstrand and Randolph — received grants as follows:
• Nerstrand Fire Department: grain rescue auger and automated external defibrillator
• Randolph Hampton Fire District: firefighting gloves
Emergency Response Equipment Grants help to offset the cost of equipment that community emergency response departments need to carry out their important work throughout rural America. Eight grants went directly to COVID-19 related response needs.
The 2021 Emergency Response Equipment Grants will directly impact the lives of 4,043 first responders and will touch the lives of 696,396 rural residents.
“We are proud to partner with emergency response organizations across our territory, all of which are vital parts of their communities,” said Karen Schieler, senior corporate giving specialist at Compeer Financial. “The Emergency Response Equipment Grant Program allows Compeer to enrich these rural communities and potentially save lives by helping to provide essential equipment that first responders need to do their jobs.”
Since the program was established in 2018, the fund has awarded 646 grants totaling over $1.7 million.