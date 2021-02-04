The Rice Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) is now accepting orders for the 2021 Rice SWCD Native Plant Sale.
It offers a wide selection for conservation projects of all types, from creating a habitat for butterflies and bees or a rain garden to treat rainwater runoff. Its native plant flats consist of 48 plants (12 different species) and usually arrives in mid-June.
Visit the Rice SWCD online store at www.riceswcdonlinestore.com to view the selection of native plants and place an order, or download a paper order form. Those who would like to receive a paper copy through the mail should contact the Rice SWCD office at 507-332-5408. Orders should be placed by April 30.