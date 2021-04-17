Today in History - April 17

Donald Duck gives a hug to 5-year-old Carrie Torres, from the Bronx section of New York, during his visit to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals office in New York on Tuesday, April 17, 1984. The Walt Disney character put 200 Donald Duck dolls up for adoption to celebrate his 50th birthday and to dissuade parents’ from buying live birds for their young children for Easter. (AP Photo/David Handschuh)