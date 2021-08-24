Today in History - Aug. 24

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Le Sueur, Sibley, Scott, Rice, Carver and Nicollet Counties through 645 AM CDT... At 618 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Belle Plaine, or 30 miles southeast of Hutchinson, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near... Belle Plaine around 625 AM CDT. Jordan around 630 AM CDT. New Prague around 635 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Montgomery, Lonsdale, Webster and Elko New Market. This includes the following highways... Interstate 35 between mile markers 50 and 77. U.S. Highway 14 near mile marker 102, between mile markers 104 and 105, and between mile markers 112 and 128. U.S. Highway 169 between mile markers 58 and 84. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 AM CDT for south central, central and east central Minnesota. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN; MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH