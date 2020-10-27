During the pandemic, Social Security has continued to provide service online and by phone while offices remain closed for walk-in service. Local office employees are busy answering calls to their office. While they offer many online and phone options to help you, they recognize that in-person assistance is sometimes necessary.
Though walk-in service is not available, employees may be able to schedule an in-person appointment in certain situations. Information has been updated on the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) web page to explain situations involving help with benefits or a Social Security number when able to schedule an appointment.
Call your local office if you believe you qualify for an in-person appointment. Note that appointments may not be immediately available, depending on local health and safety conditions and staffing. An in-person appointment may be possible if:
• Without food or shelter, including utilities or is without medical care or coverage and needs to apply for or reinstate benefits.
• Currently receives benefits and has an urgent need for payment to meet expenses for food, shelter, or medical treatment, and cannot receive the payment electronically.
• Is age 12 or older applying for their first SSN card.
• Needs to update or correct their SSN information (e.g., name, date of birth, or citizenship) to obtain income, resources, or medical care or coverage, or other services or benefits (e.g., filing a tax return, applying for housing, seeking an Economic Impact Payment).
